UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCNO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth about $1,570,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth about $1,312,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth about $632,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,718.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 47,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,425,312.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,841 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,241 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

