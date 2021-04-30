UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 354,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 502,907 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,792 shares of company stock worth $1,261,357. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $26.73 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

ATSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

