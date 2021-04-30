UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 12,100 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Homology Medicines worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $6.87 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $346.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

