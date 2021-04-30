U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von Sells 19,385 Shares of Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,221,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

