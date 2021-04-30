Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $27,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 214.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.9% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $181,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.