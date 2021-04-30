TT Electronics’ (TTGPF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

OTCMKTS:TTGPF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.