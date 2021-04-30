Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for FB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE FBK opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

In other news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in FB Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

