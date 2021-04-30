Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.22. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

