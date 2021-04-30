Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WING. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 164.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.34.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Wingstop by 48.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

