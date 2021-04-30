Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASGN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. ASGN has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in ASGN by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

