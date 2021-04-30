Truist Raises NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $80.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NUVA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.71.

NuVasive stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $71.60. 1,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,205. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

