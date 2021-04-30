Truist Increases Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $150.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Shares of PII opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 416.73 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

