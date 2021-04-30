Truist Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by Truist from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,953.00 price target (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,460.49.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $34.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,358.18. 38,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,739. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,161.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,902.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

