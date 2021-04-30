Truist Financial Corp Takes $175,000 Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $12,201,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,913,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,358,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $10.18 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

