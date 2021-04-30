Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 202.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,967,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR opened at $9.25 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.