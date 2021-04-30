Truist Financial Corp Has $206,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,818 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.84 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81.

