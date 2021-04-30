Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $318.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.