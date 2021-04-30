Truist Financial Corp Acquires 41,440 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 206.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 41,440 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

