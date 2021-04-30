Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to $135.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRRSF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Trisura Group stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $105.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

