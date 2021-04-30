Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 279,100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Trip.com Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 65,707 shares during the last quarter.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

