Tribe (TRIBE) Price Hits $1.31

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. Tribe has a market cap of $325.47 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

