Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on TVPKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

