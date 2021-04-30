Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on TVPKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

