Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TNL opened at $64.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

