Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:TNL opened at $64.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $68.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
Travel + Leisure Company Profile
Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
