TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.949-2.992 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.450-3.580 EPS.

NYSE TRU opened at $104.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.92.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

