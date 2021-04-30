TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $120.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

TRU stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in TransUnion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

