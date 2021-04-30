TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $120.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.
TRU stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.
In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in TransUnion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
