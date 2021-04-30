Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Update

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the March 31st total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $3.89 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRZBF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Transat A.T. to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Transat A.T. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

