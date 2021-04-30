Traders Purchase Large Volume of Extreme Networks Call Options (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 13,128 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,632% compared to the average volume of 758 call options.
In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $923,000. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EXTR opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.13.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
