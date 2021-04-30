Traders Purchase Large Volume of ClearSign Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,640 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,326% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ClearSign Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CLIR stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.03.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.