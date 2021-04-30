Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,020 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 971% compared to the average volume of 282 call options.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $47.88 on Friday. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

