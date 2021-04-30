Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 27,134 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,990% compared to the average daily volume of 878 call options.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 86,298 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

ADVM stock traded down $6.33 on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 38,777,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,827. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $375.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADVM. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.