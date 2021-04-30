TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

TRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,597. The company has a market capitalization of $955.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,128,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 298,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after acquiring an additional 139,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

