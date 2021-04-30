Total (EPA:FP) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.89 ($52.81).

EPA FP traded down €0.34 ($0.40) on Thursday, reaching €37.10 ($43.65). 6,974,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a one year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.76.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

