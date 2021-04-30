Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Up 377.5% in April

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 377.5% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toshiba in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toshiba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of TOSYY opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Toshiba will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

