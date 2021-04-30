Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Up 377.5% in April

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 377.5% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toshiba in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toshiba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.
Shares of TOSYY opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.60.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.
