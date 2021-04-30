Tornado (TCORE) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $458,397.10 and approximately $455,958.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tornado has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for approximately $76.40 or 0.00142402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00294843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $608.30 or 0.01133808 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00727481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.02 or 1.00442216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

