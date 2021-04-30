Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Short Interest Update

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Titan Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Titan Mining from $0.60 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

TNMCF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Titan Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.