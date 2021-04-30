Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Shares Down 10.7%

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 35,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 49,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG)

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

