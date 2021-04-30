TheStreet Downgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.00.
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $190.56 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day moving average is $181.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.