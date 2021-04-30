TheStreet Downgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $190.56 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day moving average is $181.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

