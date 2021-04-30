Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

NYSE:TMO traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $470.85. 14,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.