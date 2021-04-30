The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,415.00

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,415 ($18.49) and last traded at GBX 1,415 ($18.49), with a volume of 6898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,335 ($17.44).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Vitec Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £656.10 million and a PE ratio of -115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,191.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 960.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, with a total value of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

About The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.