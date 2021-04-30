The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The TJX Companies' shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s HomeGoods segment is seeing robust demand for a while now. This was witnessed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, with open-only comp store sales rising 12% year over year in the HomeGoods (U.S.) segment. Apart from this, The TJX Companies has been benefiting from its solid e-commerce business. Moreover, management plans to roll out e-commerce services on homegoods.com during the end of 2021. However, temporary store closures in Europe and Canada amid COVID-19 adversely impacted sales during fiscal fourth quarter. Management continues to expect its performance to be adversely affected by the temporary store closures during the fiscal first quarter. Apart from this, elevated pandemic-induced expenses and higher supply chain costs are a threat.”

TJX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.92.

NYSE TJX opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 119.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

