The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWGAY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 3,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,973. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.
