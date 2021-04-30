The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWGAY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 3,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,973. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

