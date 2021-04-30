The St. Joe Company (JOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 10th

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

The St. Joe stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter.

In other The St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $23,482,618.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

