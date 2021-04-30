The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $68.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.93.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.