The Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 69,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,780. The Southern has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in The Southern by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 45.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

