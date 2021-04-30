The Sandbox (SAND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $66.02 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $392.96 million and approximately $66.02 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00192914 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.