The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) PT Raised to $41.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RMR. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of RMR opened at $39.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 409,183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 48,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

