The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lifted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $49,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

NYSE:PG opened at $132.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.01.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

