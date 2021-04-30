The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

The Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KHC stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $41.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

