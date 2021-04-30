The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.804 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.
The Hershey has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.
The Hershey stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.