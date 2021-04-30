The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.804 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

The Hershey has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

The Hershey stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

