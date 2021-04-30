The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 108.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $138.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.82). The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.